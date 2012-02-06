All eyes may have been on Madonna at the start of her Super Bowl XLVI halftime show, but when the pop diva launched into her hit "Music," a relative unknown performer named Andy Lewis took center stage.

Balancing on a wire tightrope, Lewis -- who goes by the stage name Sketchy Andy -- performed a series of tricks while dressed in a white toga as Madge looked on.

Different from tightrope walking, the practice of slackening involves a stretchy bit of nylon wire that allows for more of a trampoline effect during tricks.

"I started slacklining in 2004, it was my favorite hobby in 2005, my lifestyle in 2006, and since then it has pretty much absorbed me entirely," Utah's Lewis, 25, writes on the Website FiveTen.com.

Extreme athlete Lewis has reportedly signed on to perform 100 more shows with Madonna, but Sunday wasn't his first time in front of the camera.

In 2011, the 6'2" performer showed off his death-defying stunts thousands of feet off the ground -- sometimes while naked -- as part of the 2011 Reel Rock DVD.

