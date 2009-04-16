NEW YORK (AP) -- Brady Green turned up at television studios from coast to coast in search of Tyra Banks and said he and the supermodel "had a thing together."

Now he may indeed see her in a courtroom.

Green, of Dublin, Ga., goes on trial Friday on charges of stalking and harassing the television talk show host beginning in January 2008. He was arrested March 18, 2008, after he tried to see her at the Manhattan building where "The Tyra Banks Show" is taped.

"I know her. She knows me. We're good friends," he told police then, according to court documents.

He said he had come by bus to see her.

"We had a thing together," Green told police. "I sent her flowers. I sent her cards. Should I plead no contest? I've got satellites watching me and recording us."

Green has pleaded not guilty to stalking, criminal trespass and harassment. He has rejected several non-jail plea deals offered by prosecutors.

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge James Burke scheduled Green's trial after ruling Thursday that most of Green's statements to police could be used as evidence.

A criminal complaint filed when Green was arrested said building custodian Edward Troiano told police the defendant also had appeared at Banks' Los Angeles studio multiple times and asked to speak to her.

Troiano said Green had sent letters and flowers to Banks there and had tried to reach her there by telephone at least five times, the complaint said.

Banks, a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model, told police Green's actions made her fear she was in danger, the complaint said. She is expected to testify at his trial.

A judge released Green after his arrest and warned him to leave Banks alone or face going to jail.

Green, 38, faces up to 90 days in jail if convicted of fourth-degree stalking.

Banks, 35, also hosts the reality show "America's Next Top Model."