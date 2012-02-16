After 15 years of marriage, Marcia Gay Harden has filed for divorce.

The actress' rep confirms to E! News that she recently split from Thaddaeus Scheel, with whom she has three children: Eulala, 13, and twins Hudson and Julitta, 7.

"For the sake of the couple's three children, Harden would like to request that the family's privacy be respected at this time," the 52-year-old actress' rep said in a statement. "No further comments will be made on this matter, and we thank you for your understanding."

In 2001, Harden won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for "Pollock." Her other film and TV credits include "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "The First Wives Club," "Mystic River," "The Mist," "God of Carnage" and "Into the Wild."