GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A misdemeanor driving charge against retired television movie critic Gene Shalit is set to be dismissed in Massachusetts.

The 86-year-old Shalit was cited in October after his vehicle struck a utility pole and came to rest against a house in Lenox, in western Massachusetts. Shalit, who lives in nearby Stockbridge, wasn't hurt. He told police he fell asleep.

The agreement between police and Shalit's lawyer was approved during a probable cause hearing Wednesday in Southern Berkshire District Court. The hearing was continued to April 2, when the driving to endanger charge will be dismissed.

Shalit's lawyer tells The Berkshire Eagle (http://bit.ly/VL5eMe ) his client won't drive until the next hearing, at which time his driving status will be re-assessed.

Shalit, known for his bushy hair and mustache, reviewed movies for NBC's "Today" show from 1973 until 2010.

___

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com