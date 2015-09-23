How cute! Brandon and Leah Jenner finally introduced their 9-week-old daughter, Eva James Jenner, to the social media word.

On Sept. 23, Leah posted the beautiful snap of her cradling the newest addition to the Jenner family, captioning her photo, "It's an honor, little one."

For the photo, Leah seems unable to take her eyes off of her mini-me, while Eva is swaddled in a green apple-printed wrap.

Both Brandon and Leah have occasionally posted about their baby, but they had yet to actually share a photo.

"On Wednesday, July 22nd I became a Mom," Leah wrote to her 1.7 million Instagram followers in July. "It has without a doubt been the most profoundly beautiful time in my life but also emotionally and physically challenging too....and I am so grateful for every second of it. Brandon and I are taking care of our healthy, little baby girl, Eva James Jenner."

The couple recently celebrated 11 years together.

"Thank you for your love..best 11 years of my life. Happy anniversary Brandon #11yearstoday," Leah wrote at the time. Brandon also publicly declared his love, captioning an Instagram post, "11 years of loving you. 11 years well spent. Happy anniversary Leah."