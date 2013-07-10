Despite their rocky family history, Melissa Gorga still expected a little more from sister-in-law Teresa Giudice when she was confronted with the ugly accusation of cheating on her husband of nearly nine years, Joe Giudice, on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

On the episode, Gorga's former BFF Jan DeDolce told a table full of women that Gorga had cheated on Joe with an ex-boyfriend, a claim that Gorga vehemently denies.

PHOTOS: Most epic celebrity feuds ever

"I've never cheated on Joe," she tells Us Weekly. "This is all disappointing." According to DeDolce, the ex "admitted that [Melissa] b--w him."

But more than being angry at DeDolce, who was a bridesmaid in her wedding, Gorga's outrage is being directed toward Teresa, who was "just sitting there" at the table when the subject came up.

"No matter how much you can't stomach me, I'm your brother's wife!" Gorga tells Us. "When you hear an accusation as disgusting as this, that's going to be on national television, how do you not walk away from the table?"

PHOTOS: Real Housewives' biggest fights ever

"I'm putting the blame on that she sat there, listened to the rumors, and didn't call me." she adds.

The 34-year-old mother of three opened up to Us back in May about her struggle to mend familial ties across the board.

During the June 2 season premiere, Gorga and Giudice, 41, attempted to reconcile for the sake of their daughters Antonia Gorga and Melania Giudice, but the efforts were half-hearted.

PHOTOS: Before they were Real Housewives

"I was fed up with trying. I was fed up of being set up," she explained to Us, referring to Giudice's infamous "Strippergate" set-up, in which she supposedly tried to expose Gorga's alleged stripper past. "I'm not gonna allow my children to hear things about me and I don't want that kind of talk around my children."

"At the end of the day, I love our extended family, I love my sisters, I love Joe's sisters," she added, "but it's about my kids and it's about my husband and that's who I'm protecting as a mother."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Melissa Gorga Blames Teresa Giudice for "Just Sitting There" During Cheating Accusations