NEW YORK (AP) -- Michael Cerveris will be joining Ricky Martin and Elena Roger in the Broadway revival of "Evita."

Producers announced Monday that Cerveris, who won a Tony Award as John Wilkes Booth in "Assassins" and has a recurring role in HBO's "Treme," will play Juan Peron in the musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber when it makes it to The Marquis Theatre in spring 2012.

No additional cast or dates were announced.

The musical dramatizes the life of Eva Peron, Argentina's glamorous and controversial first lady. It first appeared on Broadway with Patti LuPone in 1979 and a film version starred Madonna in 1996.

The revival, directed by Michael Grandage and choreographed by Rob Ashford, first appeared in London in 2006.