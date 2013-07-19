LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson's mother told jurors Friday that she is suing the promoter of her son's ill-fated comeback concerts to find out the truth about his death.

Katherine Jackson, 83, said it's been difficult to listen to some of the testimony about her son during a 12-week trial, saying she's a private person by nature.

"I leave the spotlight for my children," she said.

"A lot of the things that have been said are not the truth," Katherine Jackson said. "He's not here to speak for himself"

The Jackson family matriarch sued AEG Live LLC, claiming it failed to adequately investigate the doctor convicted of giving her son an overdose of anesthetic in 2009.

She has been a courtroom fixture, sitting in the front row of the courtroom as witnesses have described her son's creativity and interactions with AEG Live executives.

AEG denies it hired Jackson's doctor or bears any responsibility for the singer's death.

Katherine Jackson said she would do her best to speak for Michael Jackson during her testimony Friday.