She won over the Academy, but Natalie Portman doesn't have a fan in presidential prospect,Mike Huckabee.

The former Arkansas governor and Fox News Channel host attacked the best actress winner, 29, who's currently expecting her first child with fiance Benjamin Millepied.

"People see a Natalie Portman who boasts, 'We're not married but we're having these children and they're doing just fine," Huckabee told radio host Michael Medved on his show Monday. "I think it gives a distorted image. It's unfortunate that we glorify and glamorize the idea of out-of- wedlock children."

Calling Portman's pregnancy "troubling," Huckabee went on to say that many single parents don't have the resources to hire help, the way someone like the "Black Swan" star would.

"Most single moms are very poor, uneducated, can't get a job, and if it weren't for government assistance, their kids would be starving to death and never have health care," he said. "And that's the story that we're not seeing."

In her acceptance speech Sunday night, Portman thanked Millepied, saying he gave her "the most important role" in her life.

Medved quipped back that Millepied "didn't give her the most wonderful gift, which would be a wedding ring!"

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See what celebs wore to the Oscars

Learn all about Portman's movie career on MSN

Who are the nerdiest politicians?

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

VIDEO: Oscars best and worst looks

PHOTOS: How Natalie and other stars celebrated after the Academy Awards

PHOTOS: Natalie and other pregnant stars at the Oscars