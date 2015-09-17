From J.C. to J.B. Hailey Baldwin, a the young up-and-coming model, has no fear of getting a big ego thanks to her family, Jesus Christ and Justin Bieber.

Bet you never thought you'd see those names all together!

The 18-year-old daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin said she stays grounded because she continues to "be surrounded with people that are constantly uplifting you and that care about you and your soul. Honestly, without the support of my family, I wouldn't be able to do it."

Her faith, she said, is strong, as is her faith in her pal Justin Bieber, whom she was rumored to be dating this summer. The two are supporters of the Hillsong church led by Pastor Carl Lentz and his wife, Laura.

"[Justin and I] are very close with Carl and Laura. They care about me as authoritative figures in my life and I go to them with a lot of things and I ask for their advice," she told the New York Post. "It really keeps me grounded to be a part of their church."

Over the summer, Justin and Hailey attended a five day Hillsong conference in Australia.

"This past year [Justin] has made a lot of big changes in his life," she said. "He's really a good person and I don't think everybody knows that side of him. I think he's trying to get everybody to know that's who he really is."

Well, who is he?

"He's one of the most caring and most polite people I know," she said.

Although they are often seen together, the two are not in a romantic relationship. At least not right now, he says.

"I'm single ladies. And ready to mingle," he announced during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," earlier this week. "I'm in a place now. I don't know if I'm ready for a relationship right now."

He later continued, "I just don't know what women are thinking, because they just say one thing and mean another thing. They say, 'Do this' and then 'Don't do this.' Then they are kissing you, then they push you off. And I'm like, 'What's going on?'"

Maybe he could ask them: What do you mean?