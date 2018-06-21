Top 20 animated Disney films ranked

From "Sleeping Beauty" to "Toy Story 3," animated Disney movies are almost always fantastical masterpieces. In celebration of the 10th anniversary of "WALL-E" on June 27, 2018, Wonderwall.com took on the Herculean task of ranking the very best animated Disney flicks. Coming in at No. 20 is the highest grossing animated movie of all time, "Frozen." The 2013 film inspired by the fairy tale "The Snow Queen" was a surprise blockbuster hit, earning rave reviews for its visuals, themes, vocal performances and empowering, female-focused screenplay. It also grossed $1.2 billion worldwide! The picture went on to win the Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA Award and Critics Choice Award for best animated feature. "Frozen" also gave us what might be the catchiest Disney song ever, "Let It Go," which won the Oscar for best original song. While "Frozen" was an amazing movie, there are a few others that were a little more influential. Keep reading to see which other animated Disney movies made the list!

RELATED: Disney stars: Where are they now?