Nelly says that he's an innocent man.

The 37-year-old rapper spoke to TMZ Thursday regarding reports that drugs and a gun were found on his tour bus Wednesday night.

"It is my understanding a member of my staff made an unfortunate decision to bring unlawful materials onto our tour bus that resulted in his arrest this morning," he told TMZ.

According to the Associated Press, authorities discovered small amounts of heroin, a loaded gun and approximately 10 pounds of marijuana in a duffel bag on his bus at a notorious West Texas border checkpoint near Sierra Blanca.

"Neither I, nor anyone else on the tour bus, was aware of his decision to bring these on board," the rapper (whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr.) added. "Law enforcement officials did not press charges against anyone other than that individual.”

Nelly and five other passengers were released after one man admitted the drugs and gun belonged to him. The rapper wrote an even more personal note on Twitter regarding the incident tweeting Thursday, "I'm not gonna front I'm mad as Hell about this s---! To have someone who works for you and who you call a friend for over 10 years jeopardize your life WTF?"

"That being said he was not only an employee but he was family -- someone who protected my life for many years!" he added. "No excuses for what he did! My heart goes out to his family and his kids!"

