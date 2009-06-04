A new photo has surfaced of Jon Gosselin and 23-year-old school teacher Deanna Hummel vacationing in Utah.

The picture shows Deanna photographing Jon March 28 at the Spring Gruv at The Canyons Ski Resort in Park City. (Us Weekly first reported their trip in its May 18 cover story.)

Jon's Utah visit was filmed for an episode of his hit TLC reality show, focusing on how he helps handicapped kids (the vacations in Utah are among the freebies he receives from the show).

A witness who spotted Jon and Deanna tells Usmagazine.com the two "were close and chatty" as they watched a pond skimming competition together.

"There wasn't any making out or handholding," says the onlooker. "But there was that whole girly-smiley-chatty thing. She didn't seem like somebody he'd just met. It seemed like two people having a great afternoon."

Later, the two went to a bar downstairs, where "they were curled up in one of the booth seats and very cuddly," the witness tells Us. "Nobody was put off or surprised by it at all."

At the bar, the witness said, Jon "just looked different. He was so smashed, his eyes were barely open."

"I didn't recognize him at first," the witness continues. "He didn't look like himself. I said, 'Get together, let's take a picture!' But he said, 'I can't. No, really, I can't. It's contractual -- I can't have any photos.' He kept going on about it. She was like, 'It's because he's in that show.'"

Where was Kate while Jon and Deanna partied?

As documented on this past week's episode, she was at their 24-acre estate in Wernersville, Pa., celebrating her 34th birthday with the kids.

Jon has repeatedly denied cheating on his wife. (He vaguely apologized for "actions" on the May 25 season 5 premiere of Jon & Kate Plus 8.)

In a brief new interview, Jon says "enough is enough" -- but only in reference to the paparazzi, with whom he says he's reached an "understanding."

The reality star refuses to discuss one single issue involving his marriage or its woes, stating: "It's a private matter, and we're discussing it privately."

