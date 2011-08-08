Like a phoenix from the flame, a hooded, incognito Tom Cruise emerges from the fiery ashes in this new shot from 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.' Get a first look!

Tom's Ethan Hunt is joined by a new IMF team (Jeremy Renner, Paula Patton and Simon Pegg) in 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' as they face their most impossible mission yet.

After the Kremlin is destroyed, the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist bombing plot and shut down. "Ghost Protocol" is initiated, meaning that Hunt and his rogue team must go undercover -- completely off the grid with no help from the U.S. government -- to clear their organization's name and track down the real terrorists out to incite global nuclear war.

Produced by J.J. Abrams (who directed the last 'Mission: Impossible' installment) and directed by Brad Bird ('The Incredibles'), 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' explodes into theaters this December.

