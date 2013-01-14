The Lacheys have landed! On Sunday, Jan. 13, while other celebs were running around Hollywood trying to get ready for the Golden Globes, Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa (nee Minnillo) arrived quietly in L.A. with son Camden, 4 months.

PHOTOS: Camden's baby album

The tight twosome grinned as they made their way through Los Angeles International Airport, with the former 98 Degrees boy bander, 39, toting most of the luggage and looking oh-so-normal in jeans, a black V-neck sweater, and a baseball cap. His wife of more than a year, 32, was responsible for carrying the couple's most precious cargo: baby Camden, whom they welcomed in September 2012.

PHOTOS: Vanessa and Nick's hot bodies

The family landed in L.A. after a flight from Lachey's native Cincinnati, Ohio. "Back in Cincy!!!" his wife tweeted one day earlier. "Taking down our Christmas decorations and eating Skyline Chili Coneys...of course!"

Cam is only 4 months old, but his parents are already eager to instill in him a sense of pride about his roots. Talking with Parade magazine recently about how he spends quality time with his son, Lachey revealed that he was teaching his little boy to root for his hometown football team, the Cincinnati Bengals.

PHOTOS: Vanessa and Nick's most romantic moments

"Now with Camden, he has his own Bengals onesie and the team is 3-1 with him cheering them," the proud papa said in October. "So in the last month, my tradition has been changing him and getting him ready for football at 10 o'clock. Then we sit together and watch. It's awesome."

"It's been a roller coaster, but all good," he added of fatherhood. "It's been incredible to go through for the first time. It's all kind of surreal. Every day is a new surprise or expression. It's a lot of fun. I try to do everything with the baby. I sing to him. I shush him a lot. It's all about spending as much [time] as you can."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Nick Lachey, Vanessa Minnillo Step Out With Baby Camden, 4 Months, at LAX