In this corner: Nicki Minaj. In this corner: Miley Cyrus. And, fight!!

After Nicki's now historic and gif-worthy moment where she called out Miley at the MTV Video Music Awards, many people were left to wonder if the whole beef was staged. But, multiple media outlets are reporting that there is some legitimate anger between the two, and the feud is the real deal.

"Nicki was livid with Miley and decided to air her feelings onstage," an insider told Us Weekly. "The anger was very real and not a pre-planned bit at all."

After accepting an award for Best Hip Hop Video for "Anaconda," Nicki threw it back to Miley, the show's host by saying, "And now...back to this b---- that had a lot to say about me in the press. Miley, what's good?" With a Moonman in hand, Nicki stayed on an adjacent stage as Miley and continued to shout at the show's host (although it wasn't audible since she didn't have a microphone.)

Nicki's anger is in reference to an interview Miley did with the New York Times in which she was asked about the now-squashed beef between Nicki and Taylor Swift that stemmed from Nicki not getting nominated for Video Of The Year, while Tay Tay did.

"I saw that. I didn't really get into it. I know there was some beef," Miley said. "I don't really know. There's a way to talk to people...What I read sounded very Nicki Minaj, which, if you know Nicki Minaj is not too kind. It's not very polite. I think there's a way you speak to people with openness and love."

After the "Super Bass" singer's call out, Miley seemed taken aback for a few seconds before she replied, "Hey, we are all in this industry and we all do interviews and say s---." She also insinuated that her words were "manipulated," but that didn't (and still doesn't) take away from the authenticity of the anger.

The camera then flashed back to Nicki, who could be seen mouthing, "Don't play with me, b----!"

Sources from MTV told People magazine that the feud is a "very real thing" and that staffers' "jaws dropped" at the moment.

"It wasn't staged in any way and caught everyone by surprise," a network source said. "After it happened, people made sure they didn't run into each other backstage because they weren't sure if there would be another confrontation."

If this was all an act, these two may find themselves winding up at another awards show: The Academy Awards.