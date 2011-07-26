Nicki Minaj's Booty Is Too Much for Jamaica
Nicki Minaj was in Jamaica on Saturday, shaking her ass, cursing and wearing ridiculous pants in front of a crowd of 100,000 at Reggae Sumfest.
The people, by all accounts, loved her. The police did not.
As Minaj left Montego Bay she was given a summons citing her for explicit lyrics and sexually suggestive dance moves.
Instead of fighting it, she pled guilty, paid the $1,000 fine and moved on, wondering how she avoided being fined for the pants too. [RapRadar]
