Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for July 15-21. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday, 9 p.m.), NBC, 11.18 million.

2. "Under the Dome," CBS, 11.13 million.

3. Baseball: All-Star Game, Fox, 10.96 million.

4. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.06 million.

5. "NCIS," CBS, 8.76 million.

6. Movie: "Teen Beach Movie," Disney, 8.39 million.

7. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.79 million.

8. "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 7.65 million.

9. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 7.23 million.

10. "Big Brother 15" (Sunday), CBS, 6.91 million.

11. "Big Brother 15" (Thursday), CBS, 6.7 million.

12. "Home Run Derby," ESPN, 6.65 million.

13. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 6.63 million.

14. "Big Brother 15" (Wednesday), CBS, 6.44 million.

15. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 6.17 million.

16. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 6.16 million.

17. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 6.09 million.

18. "Master Chef" (Wednesday, 9 p.m.), Fox, 5.69 million.

19. "Amores Verdaderos" (Tuesday, 9 p.m.), Univision, 5.43 million.

20. "Amores Verdaderos" (Wednesday, 9 p.m.), Univision, 5.31 million.

___

ABC, The Disney Channel and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is a unit of News Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.