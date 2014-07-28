Warning: Major spoilers ahead. Do not read on if you haven't seen the season 10 "Bachelorette" finale. Nikki Ferrell raged against "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" producers via Twitter on Monday, July 28, branding the show #trash and asking "How do [they] sleep at night?"

The cause of Ferrell's outrage was ABC's "After the Final Rose" special which saw runner-up Nick Viall shock Ferrell's buddy Andi Dorfman with the revelation that they had slept together during their time in the Fantasy Suite.

A devastated Viall came face to face with Dorfman to ask, “Feeling like you did, if you knew how in love with you I was, why did you make love with me?"

"Gee I wonder who told Nick to say that ...," raged Ferrell after the show. "How the producers of @BachelorABC sleep at night is beyond me. #trash."

The stunning nurse then gave her verdict on the outcome of "The Bachelorette" finale show, but not without having another dig at the show producers, referencing how great it feels when the season is finally over.

"But on a positive note so beyond happy for @AndiDorfman and @jmurbulldog," she tweeted about Dorfman and new fiance Josh Murray. "I bet it feels so good to be free! #congrats."

Ferrell isn't the first "Bachelor" alum to slam show producers. Ferrell's boyfriend, Season 18 "Bachelor" Juan Pablo Galavis railed against the production team in March of this year, refusing to do post-production interviews and blasting them via social media.

