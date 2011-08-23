Amy Winehouse's family says toxicology tests show there were no illegal drugs in the late singer's system when she died.

But according to the AP report, the family does admit that the tests show there was "alcohol present." It has not yet been determined if alcohol played a part in Winehouse's death. Winehouse was found dead in her London apartment July 23.

The late singer publicly struggled with substance abuse before her death at the age of 27, her breakthrough single Rehab discussing her former management's attempt to get her into rehab.

