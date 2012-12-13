NEW YORK (AP) — Superstorm Sandy was not kind to the arts community, especially living artists.

It turned paintings, equipment, tools and paper into tangled and soggy heaps and damaged the livelihoods of hundreds of artists who have helped make New York a dynamic art capital.

Artists, galleries and artists' lofts face tens of thousands of dollars in repairs. No major museums reported damage, but the toll among smaller operations and individual artists is steep.

Mary Ellen Buxton-Kutch is a glass artist at the damaged Pier Glass studio in Brooklyn. She says the operation suffered as much as $200,000 in damage and that a new furnace alone would cost an additional $20,000.

Various institutions and foundations are offering recovery help ranging from grants to free advice on how to rehabilitate damaged works of art.