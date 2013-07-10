CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — OJ Simpson's Nevada criminal case goes to a parole board later this month for part of his 2008 conviction in the kidnapping and armed robbery of two sports collectible dealers.

Simpson was convicted of 12 criminal counts and sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison. He has been serving his time at Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada, about 90 miles east of Reno.

The scheduled July 25 parole hearing doesn't mean he could go free if parole is granted. Simpson was given multiple sentences, some of which were ordered to be served consecutively.

The hearing also comes as a Clark County District Court judge weighs whether the former National Football League Hall of Famer and Hollywood star deserves a new trial.