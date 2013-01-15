Olivia Munn's Golden Globes Pictures: Exclusive!
Olivia Munn's Golden Globes day began with a play session with Yoda and ended with a dance-off with Kerry Washington. Curious as to what happened in-between?The Oklahoma-born, Tokyo-raised actress, who came in second place to supermodel Bar Refaeli in Maxim magazine's Hot 100 list in 2012, shares 16 of her favorite shots from Sunday, Jan. 13, with Us Weekly. See pictures of her getting ready for the big event, anxiously waiting her turn with E! News' Ryan Seacrest, meeting Hollywood's glitterati, and more!PHOTOS: Check out Olivia's favorite candid shots from the Golden Globes!The Magic Mike actress made headlines last week when she pulled a Kanye West and jokingly tried to take the People's Choice Award from Taylor Swift during her acceptance speech Jan. 11. There were no such shenanigans at the Golden Globes, but Munn had a blast rooting for her show The Newsroom, which was nominated for Best TV Series, Drama. Her co-star Jeff Daniels was nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama.
