SAN DIEGO (AP) — Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have been making movies together for years, but the longtime friends and collaborators say their latest film concludes a trilogy.

The trio presented "The World's End," at Comic-Con on Friday, characterizing it as the final installment in "the Cornetto trilogy," so called for the presence of the branded ice creams in each.

The three previously made 2004's "Shaun of the Dead" and 2007's "Hot Fuzz."

The latest production follows a group of high-school buddies who reunite 20 years later to complete the 12-stop pub crawl they failed to finish on their last day of school. The trio said they came up with the concept while promoting "Hot Fuzz."

"The World's End" opens Aug. 23. Comic-Con continues through Sunday.