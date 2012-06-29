What a whirlwind of a month it has been for 21-year-old "American Idol" champ Phillip Phillips. After being crowned the show's latest victor, he underwent surgery to treat his severe kidney stones. Now that this Georgia peach is on the mend, Phillips caught the Los Angeles premiere of "The Amazing Spider-Man," where he talked to Wonderwall all about his recovery and his excitement over the "Idol" summer tour.

Wonderwall: I understand you're going on tour soon. Tell me about that.

Phillip Phillips: Yeah, the tour kicks off July 6, and it's going to be a lot of fun. It's going to be a lot of different kinds of music all throughout the show. I'm excited to jam out with the guys up onstage.

WW: How are you feeling after your surgery? Are you well enough to go out on the tour?

PP: Yeah, I'm feeling really well. I'm taking it easy, and also I'm trying to get a lot of stuff done -- you know, the album and everything. I'm trying to push myself, but also take it easy.

WW: Are your doctors freaking out about the tour? Do they want you to lay low a little bit longer?

PP: Not really. I'm recovering really well -- a lot better than they thought. They said to do what I can, but don't overdo it.

WW: Do you think the surgery was more emotionally draining or physically?

PP: A little bit of both. It was a lot more complicated than they thought so it's a little bit of both.

WW: But you look so well. What's your trick to recovering so quickly?

PP: I have no idea. I'm trying to eat as much as I can. I love food, so I'm trying to gain some weight back.

