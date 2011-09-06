ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) -- The jam band Phish is returning to its home state of Vermont to help the victims of Tropical Storm Irene with a benefit concert.

Phish will play on Sept. 14 at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, its first Vermont show in seven years.

The Burlington Free Press ( http://bit.ly/nVQYWX) reports that tickets go on sale Saturday.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Phish keyboardist Page McConnell says: "It's been heartbreaking to see all the loss and destruction that came from the storm."

McConnell also says he hopes the money raised from the concert will make a difference in the recovery and rebuilding effort.