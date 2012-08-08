Adrienne Maloof is missing some very important bling!

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star ran errands with her two sons and skipped out on a major accessory: Her wedding ring from Dr. Paul Nassif. This week's outing was the first time Maloof, 50, has been spotted publicly since 50-year-old plastic surgeon Nassif's July 30 separation filing.

Filing papers on the same day RHOBH was set to wrap its third season, Nassif filed for legal separation and requested joint custody of the couple's boys, Gavin, 9, and 6-year-old twins Colin and Christian.

Married 10 years, the couple -- who frequently bicker on camera when filming Bravo's reality hit -- are going to counseling to try to mend their bond.

"They are getting professional help and trying to save their marriage," an insider tells Us Weekly of the sought-after surgeon and his wife, who is worth an estimated $300 million as an heiress to the Palms hotel and casino. "But their relationship is very volatile. They are trying to do what's best for their kids."

Insists the source: "It's not a vindictive 'I hate you' situation. No one was cheating. They grew apart."

