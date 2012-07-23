Chris Brown is going blonde!

The "Turn Up the Music" singer landed in Cannes, France Sunday with a new a fresh new 'do. Brown, 23, dyed his hair bleach blonde before taking some time off to enjoy a vacation.

PHOTOS: Chris Brown and Rihanna through the years

But Brown wasn't completely ready flaunt his new look as he kept his hoodie pulled up, but he was more than happy to show off his luxurious trip abroad with pal Ludacris. The singer and 34-year-old rapper arrived in Cannes last night via helicopter. "This n---- Luda flying the damn helicopter!" Brown tweeted with a photo of Ludacris. "I'm sh---ing bricks right now."

PHOTOS: Chris' nude photo scandal

Ludacris (real name: Chris Bridges) joked, "Be Afraid! Be very afraid!" After their flight, Brown tweeted, "Landed on the boat" and included a photo of a stunning yacht on the French Riviera.

And it sounds like the boys will have a very good trip together. Ludacris already shared a photo of himself in front of the helicopter with the caption, "Caught in the 'having too much fun' moment."

VIDEO: Steal Rihanna's edgy hair 'do

Tell Us: What do you think of Chris Brown as a blonde?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Chris Brown Dyes His Hair Bleach Blond