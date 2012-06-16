Vanessa Hudgens is channeling Katy Perry with her hair!

While out and about in Calabasas, Calif. on Friday, the Spring Breakers actress debuted purple ombre streaks throughout her long, jet-black hair. Previously, Hudgens, 23, had rocked light brown ends.

The High School Musical alum is only one of several stars who are experimenting with candy-like hair colors this year. Perry, 27, went from bright blue to dark purple back in May and several celebrities, including Nicole Richie, Hudgens' BFF Ashley Tisdale and Lauren Conrad, have all gone the way of accenting their 'dos with bright pink color.

Hudgens has gone through multiple hair changes since filming Gimme Shelter, in which she played a pregnant and homeless teenager. For the flick she had to cut her hair into a super-short pixie, which made her "feel like a soccer mom," and has since chopped her hair into a chin-length bob in February before getting long hair extensions. While shooting Spring Breakers, she gave fans quite a surprise when she was spotted with blonde hair, which turned out to be just a wig.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Vanessa Hudgens Gets Purple Ombre Streaks