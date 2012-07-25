LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jeremy Piven, who played uber-Hollywood agent Ari Gold on the series "Entourage," is moving uptown to PBS' "Masterpiece."

"Masterpiece" executive producer Rebecca Eaton said Wednesday that Piven will star in the drama series "Mr. Selfridge," about the flamboyant American who founded the British department store Selfridges.

The series' creator is Emmy Award-winning writer Andrew Davies, whose TV credits include "Pride and Prejudice" and "Bleak House."

"Mr. Selfridge" will air as part of WGBH Boston's "Masterpiece" showcase in 2013.

The series is a co-production of "Masterpiece" and ITV Studios, which also are teaming on new episodes of popular PBS mystery series including the Inspector Morse prequel "Endeavor," "Miss Marple" and "Inspector Lewis."

