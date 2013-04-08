Jenna Dewan-Tatum on Channing: Our relationship comes first

By Chris Gardner

Life is about to change in a big way for both Jenna Dewan-Tatum and her famous husband, Channing, when the couple welcomes their first child. But the actress tells Glamour that she's more than ready to welcome the "adventure" that awaits, and from the sounds of it, her priorities are in the right place. Read on to get the full pregnancy scoop ...

RELATED: Read more of Glamour's feature story on Jenna

On parenting styles:

"Who knows what kind of parents we'll be? We have two dogs, so we've had some practice! And as soon as this baby comes into the world, Channing and I will figure it out real fast."

Keep clicking for more photos and quotes from Jenna's Glamour feature ...