Natalie Portman is giving in to her cravings.

The 29-year-old "Your Highness" star -- who is expecting her first child with fiance Benjamin Millepied later this summer -- is no longer a vegan.

"I actually went back to being vegetarian when I became pregnant, just because I felt like I wanted that stuff," she said during a Monday phone interview with the Q100 Bert Show in Atlanta. "I was listening to my body to have eggs and dairy and that sort of stuff."

"I know there are people who do stay vegan," she added, "but I think you have to just be careful, watch your iron levels and your B12 levels and supplement those if there are things you might be low in in your diet."

The Oscar-winning actress -- who became a vegan in 2009 after reading Jonathan Safran Foer's Eating Animals -- doesn't regret her decision to become a vegetarian again.

"If you're not eating eggs, then you can't have cookies or cake from regular bakeries, which can become a problem when that's all you want to eat," she laughed. "I actually wanted eggs at the beginning and then they grossed me out after awhile."

Food cravings aside, Portman added that she doesn't know the sex of her unborn child -- and she has no plans to find out any time soon, either.

"People can say a lot of things and they have a 50 percent chance of being right," she laughed. "I'm Jewish and I think in Judaism, there's a lot of superstition around not doing too much before the baby comes."

