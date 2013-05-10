Raquel Pomplun Named Playboy Playmate of the Year
There's no denying that Raquel Pomplun is beautiful. But that's not the reason she landed Playboy's coveted Playmate of the Year title -- at least, not the only reason.
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner raved about the April 2012 cover girl at a luncheon in her honor on Thursday, May 9, at the Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills, Calif., where he announced the news and revealed Pomplun's June PMOY cover.
"This year's Playmate of the Year is a winner in every way," the 87-year-old magazine mogul said in his introduction, adding that Pomplun is the first Mexican-American to be chosen for the honor. "Since becoming Miss April, Raquel has become extremely popular through personal appearances...She's been a host on Playboy Radio's Playboy Club and Playboy Presents. She's a member of the Playboy Dancers. She's also appeared as a host on Black Belt TV -- so don't mess around with her!"
Us Weekly caught up with both Hefner and Pomplun at the event to find out what the PMOY title means to each of them. "[This honor is] a reflection of not only Raquel's beauty but her personality as well," Hefner told Us. "She's gorgeous! But then all the Playmates are gorgeous. I think what sets her apart is that little extra something. She's so good with people, and that's part of what being a Playmate of the Year is all about."
"It's overwhelming!" Pomplun, 25, added. "But I can take it. It's a very big honor to be representing such an iconic brand. I'm the 54th Playmate of the Year! And it's so cool. I'm so happy."
As is Hefner. But not just because of his June 2013 cover girl. The Playboy founder has another No. 1 lady in his life: wife Crystal Harris, whom he married in December 2012.
"She's a great girl," Hef told Us of his bride, adding that life hadn't actually changed that much since their wedding. "I think because we've actually been together quite a while, it was kind of seamless. We are so happy. We are lovers and best friends, and now we're married and it all makes sense."
