"I feel like a magician pulling tricks out of my hat!" Rebecca Romijn tells Us Weekly about the must-haves in her $1,000 Coach 'Kristin' satchel. "I'm like a walking entertainment center."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest handbags

But in addition to being a mom to twin two-year-old girls Charlie and Dolly and having the essentials to keep them occupied, the actress also relies on a few organizational and grooming items to help her get through the day-to-day. "The iPhone is great for toddlers," the 38-year-old explains. "I have Itsy Bitsy Spider and Old MacDonald apps." The complete list, below:

PHOTOS: Celebs having family fun

Smashbox O-Gloss Intuitive Lip Gloss ($22, sephora.com)

Kevyn Aucoin The Celestial Bronzing Veil ($45, dermstore.com)

PHOTOS: Adorable quotes from celeb moms

Oliver Peoples Shean Sunglasses ($310, oliverpeoples.com)

VIX Bikini ($160, vixswimwear.com)

Lodis Audrey Mini Card Case ($32, lodis.com)

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly