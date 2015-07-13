Looking good, Tracy! Looking really good!

Tracy Morgan is literally cruising along in his recovery -- the funnyman was spotted driving (yes, driving!) around New York in a Lamborghini.

Tracy has largely remained out of the public eye since being involved in a horrific car crash last year. The crash claimed the life of friend James McNair and left Tracy in critical condition with a broken leg, femur, nose, ribs and a traumatic brain injury.

On July 12, though, Tracy was all smiles as he cruised 5th Avenue in New York in a silver Lambo. New York newsman Steve Lacy spotted the recovering comedian after originally noticing the car.

"How great is this?! Spotted Tracy Morgan driving a Lamborghini this weekend in #NYC," he captioned a photo that he tweeted of the Tracy behind the wheel.

According to TMZ, Steve asked Tracy how he was doing and the "30 Rock" star said he was good and flashed a peace sign.

In February, a source said that Tracy is yearning to get back to acting, but he simply can't. "If Tracy could be out, acting and doing what he loves, he would be -- 100 percent," a source said, "but sadly, he just can't yet."

The source later added, "He really wants to be back in the game."

Recovery never looked so good.