Tamra Judge's son Ryan Vieth was arrested for alleged domestic violence following a drunken fight with his fiancée, according to police.

The incident actually occurred last month, but it was just confirmed that "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star's son was booked by the Orange County Sheriff's Department on June 28.

The arrest came just five months after Ryan and his fiancée Sarah Rodriguez welcomed a child.

The incident, according to police, happened shortly before midnight on on June 27. According to police blotter, Rodriquez alleged that Judge's eldest son hit her and she believed that her finger was broken from the alleged incident.

Sarah, however, did not press charges and no medical care was needed. A judge has since dismissed the case.

According to People magazine, the fight began after Ryan found his fiancée partying at their home and found messages on her phone from other men.

As news of the arrest was made public, Tamra, took to Instagram to try and clear up any misconceptions.

"Thank you for all the positive messages. There are two sides to every story!," she wrote, on a photo of meme Abraham Lincoln. "Everything was DISMISSED. No CHARGES No violence No injuries. They are still together working through counseling with pastor Mike. They are very hurt that someone would tip off the press and give quotes that are not true. We ask for your prayers not your judgment."