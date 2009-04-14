PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- A federal judge has rejected "Survivor" winner Richard Hatch's request to live in Argentina after he's released from prison on a tax evasion conviction.

Hatch is imprisoned in West Virginia for failing to pay taxes on the $1 million prize he won on the hit CBS reality show's debut season.

Hatch is scheduled to be released next month and had asked a judge's permission to serve his period of supervised release in Argentina. His request was denied Monday.

He said he is married to an Argentine national whose family is unable to travel to the United States. He said he's stayed out of trouble in prison and has a right to pursue business opportunities in South America.

Hatch, who was sentenced to four years and three months in prison, last month asked a judge to free him immediately.

He argued that he was innocent, represented by ineffective lawyers and that a judge improperly calculated his prison sentence. Federal prosecutors have not yet responded to his request.