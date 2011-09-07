Rosie O'Donnell is speaking out about overcoming anger issues she's had in the past and says she's now reached a point where she's "able to function more normally."

"You know, I think I had a lot more rage than I was aware of," O'Donnell says in an interview in the October issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, on newsstands September 13. "But I've gotten back access to my other feelings. I'm not cut off from my emotions anymore."

"I had, like, zero estrogen," said O'Donnell, 49, adding: "And since I got some, I've been able to function more normally. I've stopped being so angry."

On her celebrity status, O'Donnell says: "The problem is, fame is held up as the brass ring, the place you want to get to...But I'm telling you, you're missing the real moments of your life while craving this thing that doesn't allow you to have them anymore."

A devoted mother of four, O'Donnell said her kids definitely come before all else in her life. "I would die for any of my children, and, more importantly, I would live for any of them."

The actress and TV celebrity is gearing up for The Rosie Show on Oprah's OWN cable network, with the series premiering October 10. She says she's excited for the new project, which requires a move to Chicago. "I'm feeling rejuvenated. I'm nervous about starting the show, which is the greatest way to be. When you don't have that anticipation of wanting to do well, then you might as well not be doing it at all."

