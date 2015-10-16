Well, that ended quickly. After just four months of dating Rosie O'Donnell and Tatum O'Neal have split.

A rep for Rosie maintains the two were never in a relationship and that they are just friends.

The typically reliable People magazine, though, quotes a source who says Rosie and Tatum were indeed a couple, but their love faded.

"They broke up. It wasn't working. In their four months together, they went through a lot: Rosie's father died, her daughter [Chelsea] ran away, there was a lot of of tumult," the source said. "It was too much."

During their time together, the duo was spotted in New York City, Los Angeles and West Palm Beach, Fla. Earlier this year, Tatum confirmed that she now dates women.

"They seem crazy about each other," the source said in September. "It's mutual. They've been seeing each other for about three months. They have known each other for many years but this has turned into more than a friendship."

On Oct. 16, though, the same source said, "Tatum wouldn't mind meeting a nice girl. She is back on the market."