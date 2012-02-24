NEW YORK (AP) -- A work by Roy Lichtenstein (LIHK'-tehn-styn) is going on the auction block in New York City. The presale estimate is up to $40 million.

"Sleeping Girl" is from the estate of Beatrice and Phillip Gersh of Los Angeles. It'll be offered at Sotheby's on May 9.

The philanthropists bought it in 1964. It's been exhibited only once. That was in 1989-90 at the Museum of Contemporary Art in L.A.

"Sleeping Girl" is among a series of sexy comic book-inspired images Lichtenstein created in the 1960s. It shows a woman with closed eyes and flowing blond hair.

Another Lichtenstein sold for $43.2 million at Christie's in November. It's called: "I Can See the Whole Room! ... and There's Nobody in it!" The price was a record for the artist.