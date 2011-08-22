The late Russell Armstrong's family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye. The estranged husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Taylor Armstrong took his own life early last week. His funeral is slated for Wednesday afternoon, an insider confirms to Us Weekly.

Prior to that service, Armstrong's body will be cremated, with Taylor, 40, and his parents (who reside in Texas) dividing the ashes.

Russell was 47 at the time of his death. He leaves behind Kennedy, his daughter with Taylor, and two older sons from previous relationships.

Alleging physical and emotional abuse, Taylor filed for divorce over a month ago. But Russell was hoping for a reconciliation, the source adds, saying that he was wearing his wedding ring at the time of his death.

Taylor made her first public appearance since Russell's death last Friday, wearing all black during a visit to Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, spending nearly two hours in the chapel. "The people traveling with her were comforting her and wanted to get her inside the building as quickly as possible," a witness told Us.

Russell's pal and business partner told Us that his friend "loved his family. ... He was not the bad guy that Bravo made him out to be. He was a good guy. He was a good, loving man."

