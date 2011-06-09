Russell Crowe holds some strong views on circumcision and made his opinions very public, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Australian actor took to his Twitter account late Thursday night to proclaim his distaste for circumcision, telling his Jewish friends to "stop cutting yr babies."

"Circumcision is barbaric and stupid. Who are you to correct nature? Is it real that GOD requires a donation of foreskin? Babies are perfect," Crowe tweeted.

""many jewish friends, I love my Jewish friends, I love the apples and the honey and the funny little hats but stop cutting yr babies @eliroth."

Actor/director/producer Eli Roth was quick to snap back at Crowe with a tweet that said: "You didn't seem to be complaining when I was recutting you this afternoon..."

After getting some nasty responses from his followers, Crowe urged them to unfollow him if they didn't agree.

"last of it, if u feel it is yr right 2 cut things off yr babies please unfollow and f**k off,I'll take attentive parenting over barbarism," he wrote.

By Friday morning, Crowe, 47, had deleted the tweets and replaced them with apologies.

"This is a great forum for communication, I, like any human have my opinions and you all have yours, thank you for trusting me with them," Crowe tweeted.

"My personal beliefs aside I realize that some will interpret this debate as me mocking the rituals and traditions of others. I am very sorry."

