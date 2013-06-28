True Blood's Rutina Wesley, 34, spills her secrets to Us.

1. I hated my husband (actor Jacob Fishel, 34) when we met in school. He was so good at Shakespeare.

2. I would kill to play Elphaba in Wicked.

3. I worked as a singing dancing busgirl in high school.

4. I always have my Beats by Dr. Dre headphones turned up high. I'll probably be deaf by age 50.

5. As a kid, I did a Michael Jackson dance number to "Man in the Mirror" in a tux and top hat.

6. My dad was in the Star Search finals.

7. I have a shirt that says RUNNING SUCKS . . . because it does.

8. I wish I ran track.

9. I named my car Chewy.

10. I've eaten Twizzlers in my sleep.

11. I love Now and Laters. I don't share.

12. Juliet is my favorite Shakespeare role, and I hope to play it someday. Any takers?

13. I love to do Fire Marshall Bill impressions.

14. When we were courting, my husband wrote me a sonnet and read it to me in Central Park.

15. I taught my cat how to sit for treats.

16. I'm a sneaker head. You'll find more sneakers than heels in my closet.

17. I secretly want to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

18. I'm afraid of heights, but I'll ride a roller coaster.

19. Every morning I'm visited by hummingbirds. I think it's nice, but maybe they're planning an attack?

20. I was the only little chocolate girl on the dance team in college. We also cheered for the basketball team.

21. I own just about everything in purple. I'm obsessed.

22. I used to make mud pies as a kid. I may have eaten a slice or two.

23. I have crushes on James McAvoy and Lil Wayne.

24. I'm a huge fan of Jillian Michaels and The Biggest Loser.

25. When I need to relax, I listen to Jill Scott or India.Arie.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rutina Wesley: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me