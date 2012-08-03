When Ike Lochte said her son Ryan Lochte "goes out on one-night stands," she meant to say he goes "out on dates." Oops!

Ryan cleared up the apparent overshare his mother made during an interview earlier this week with Us Weekly on Friday.

PHOTOS: Ryan Lochte's hot body

"They took it out of context. My mom is really new to all of this and the media," the 27-year-old Olympian tells Us. "She meant since the last 4 years I just wanted to focus on swimming, and I didn't really have time for a relationship."

Ike tried to explain why her sought-after-son was still single during a TODAY show interview on July 31, saying, "He goes out on one-night stands. He's not able to give fully to a relationship because he's always on the go."

The interview quickly went viral, but Lochte tells Us that his mother didn't mean to use the loaded phrase "one-night-stand."

VIDEO: Meet Team USA's hottest athletes

"When I'm in a relationship, I want to give that person my entire heart and I wasn't able to ever do that because of swimming. I'm always on the go. So what she meant is that I do go out on dates," he explains Us. "But its not that thing that everyone is talking about, because that's not me. I've never done that and never have been like that, so I don't want people to think that about me."

But, would Lochte call himself a ladies man?

"Well, I love ladies!" he admits to Us with a laugh.

PHOTOS: Olympians' darkest secrets

Lochte finished up his competition in the 2012 London Olympic Games on Thursday after winning a total of 5 medals: 2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze.

"I'm done and I'm relieved! I'm excited that the Games are over," he says. "The last 4 years have been really hard. I'm happy with how well I did. I'm happy with my overall performance."

Want more Olympics? Meet Team USA's families, go inside their homes (and gyms!), and more! Check out Us Weekly's Olympic collectors edition, "American Heroes," on newsstands now. Order at bn.com/usolympics.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ryan Lochte: I've "Never" Had a One-Night-Stand, Mom's Comment Taken "Out of Context"