TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio hot dog eatery made famous on the TV series "M-A-S-H" is in new hands after a yearlong family feud.

The future of Tony Packo's Inc. has been up in the air since descendants of the restaurant's namesake began battling for control of the company in court.

Representatives of a restaurant group in Toledo said Monday they have finalized the sale of the restaurant chain within the next month. The group says it plans to keep some members of the Packo family on board.

Actor Jamie Farr made Tony Packo's famous in the 1970s when he portrayed a homesick U.S. soldier in the Korean War who longed for the eatery's hot dogs.

The sale includes Packo's collection of autographed hot dog buns that are displayed on the restaurants' walls.