Sandra Bullock and son Louis dress as skeletons for Halloween

Sandra's spooky day out! Sandra Bullock and her son Louis, 3, attended a Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 19, dressed as matching skeletons! The Oscar-winning actress went all out with makeup and dark lipstick as the two held hands during the outing in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Louis went without makeup, but sported a black and white skeleton costume while his famous mom held on to removable wings.

Getting in the Halloween spirit is nothing new for Bullock, 49 and Louis. The two donned matching "Toy Story" costumes to go trick-or-treating last year in Toluca Lake, Calif. The proud mom wore the Pixar classic's cowgirl Jessie from "Toy Story 2" and "Toy Story 3" as her baby boy went as Buzz Lightyear.

Bullock's son sure is growing up fast! She proudly told Us Weekly at the NYC premiere of her film "Gravity" on Oct. 1 that he's potty trained now. "He's not pooping in his diaper anymore!" she joked.

When not spending time with mom, Louis does like to bond with the guys. "She's a very good mom," Bullock's "Gravity" costar George Clooney told Us of the single mom. "She takes very good care of Louis. But Louis does prefer a little man time in there."

He added: "Sandy stayed at [my] house at [Lake] Como [in Italy] with Louis and with Alfonso [Cuaron, "Gravity" director] and my friend Rande Gerber. We had some very good man time -- played a little basketball with Louis."

