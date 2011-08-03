Toga party!

AnnaLynne McCord was looking white-hot on the set of her hit TV show, 90210, in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Clad in a sexy, grecian goddess getup, the 24-year-old blonde beauty, who plays Naomi Clark on the CW show, showed off her amazing legs in an ivory dress with a hip-high slit and gold sandals. Topping off the look, McCord sported a set of dramatic false eyelashes and rocked a headpiece made of glimmering gold coins atop her blonde locks.

The starlet has having a ball this summer filming the teen drama and has been spotted on set donning everything from a skin-tight, black panther mascot costume to a retro, high-waisted bikini.

