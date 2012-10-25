It's a Wonderland life for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott!

On Thursday, Oct. 24, the actress and her husband of six years threw a fantastical Mad Hatter-themed party for daughter Hattie's first birthday, complete with elaborate costumes for everyone in the family.

Taking over the role of the Queen of Hearts, Spelling, 39, donned a colorful costume gown with a checkered bodice, black and gold puffed sleeves, and a velvety scarlet-colored skirt emblazoned with gold and red hearts. McDermott, meanwhile, channeled Johnny Depp's Mad Hatter with striped pants, mismatched socks, a giant printed bowtie, and the most important accessory of all -- a cartoonish-looking hat over an orange wig.

Each of the couple's four kids got into character too. Liam, 5, attended the party as a mini Mad Hatter; Stella, 4, dressed as Alice; birthday girl Hattie, 12 months, sported a rainbow-colored tutu over polka-dot leggings; and baby Finn, 2 months, went as the "Drink Me" potion that causes Alice to shrink.

Spelling and McDermott spared no expense on the lavish blowout, which featured giant butterflies, actors in costume as Alice and the Mad Hatter, and a four-tiered Alice in Wonderland-themed cake for their 150 guests. (The bottom layer was decorated to look like the Cheshire Cat!)

The real highlight of the party, though, was when little Hattie, wearing a pair of tiny Retro Crocs, stood and took her first steps ever.

Spelling and her family have a lot to celebrate these days. As the reality star shared with Us Weekly earlier this month, she's lucky to even be alive. During her fourth pregnancy, the mom-to-be was diagnosed with placenta previa, a serious condition that can cause massive internal bleeding. The terrifying ordeal -- which included one very close call -- finally ended when baby Finn was born safely into the world on Aug. 30.

"When they put him in my arms I was like, 'We made it.'" Spelling told Us. "We have an insane bond. We've been through hell and back."

