Forget about the future: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are all about living in the moment.

In the September issue of Teen Vogue, Hotel Transylvania's Gomez, 20, opens up about her nearly two-year relationship with the "All Around the World" singer, 18.

"It's really fun. I'm lucky," the former Disney Channel star says. "I don't take anything in my personal life too seriously. I have great friends and a solid group of people I love. I feel like everything else will come organically."

She adds: "Marriage and all that other stuff I think will happen once I feel accomplished in every other aspect of my life."

Her love life aside, Gomez is hoping to establish herself as a more serious actress. "Monte Carlo was a good step for me at the time, but I would never want to do something like that again," she says of the 2011 box office flop, also starring Leighton Meester and Katie Cassidy.

Spring Breakers -- Gomez's first major role in a non-family film -- will give the Texas native the chance to find a new, more mature audience. In the film, Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson and Rachel Korine play four college co-eds who rob a restaurant and later become involved with a drug and arms dealer, played by James Franco.

"Being part of the Disney Channel was such a blessing, and I'm super happy with what my show accomplished, but acting is something I would like to take on more seriously," Gomez tells Teen Vogue. "I don't necessarily feel accomplished. I want to create a whole different persona when it comes to acting."

