When Simon Cowell judges wannabe singers on Britain's Got Talent, he makes sure to do so in the best possible light -- literally.

As a new photo obtained by the Daily Mail shows, the 52-year-old reality TV mogul has three small lights focused on him at all times when he's seated at the judges' panel, while fellow judges Alesha Dixon and David Williams are forced to be filmed in natural light.

PHOTOS: Celebs' most flattering red carpet looks

"It's hilarious. The lights are only on his part of the desk. It's an obvious attempt to get one up on the other judges," a show source told the U.K. Sun. "No matter where he turns there is more light on him than the others, which makes him look better on camera. It appears he has a healthy glow -- but it's subtle trickery."

PHOTOS: Revisit Simon's last season on American Idol

Soft lighting isn't Cowell's only requirement when it comes to looking and feeling healthy.

Cowell -- who also judges the U.S. version of X Factor -- gets a weekly intravenous drip with B12, magnesium, vitamin C, and he tells GQ, "something for your liver."

PHOTOS: Celebs' favorite healthy snacks

Connected to the IV for a full hour, Cowell can't say enough about his odd habit.

"Everyone I've recommended it to, they've absolutely loved it," he tells GQ. "It sounds odd, but when you have it, it is fantastic. One girl came down and actually had two orgasms during the treatment."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly